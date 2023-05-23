Lil Durk has recently done an interview with DJ Akademiks on Off The Record Podcast. The Chicago rapper did not hold back when Akademiks asks him about Rapper Gunna. The former YSL artist took a plea deal following a RICO case that put him and Young Thug in jail. The Hip-Hop community has been waiting for Thug and people close to him to break their silence on how they feel about Gunna. Durk spoke on if he feels like Gunna snitched. “Ak: Do you believe Gunna told (on Young Thug) Durk: I don sit up here in play games That man told. You should’ve went in there and kept your mouth closed.”
Following Gunna taking a plea deal, rappers like Polo G & Meek Mill unfollowed the ATL rapper. Many speculated if Durkio felt any way towards the specualtions as he was one of the few rappers that did not unfollow the Drip or Drown rapper, “I never unfollowed him, I don’t take IG seriously.”
RELATED: Lil Durk’s Lawyer, Nicole Moorman is Beating Cases & Breaking NECKS [Photos]
RELATED: Wunna Free: Gunna Will Be Released After Pleading Guilty to RICO Charges
RELATED: Karlae Of YSL Breaks Silence On YSL Raid And Indictments Of Young Thug And Gunna
Lil Durk Calls Gunna a Rat, “You Shoulda Went In There & Kept Your Mouth Closed” was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Tory Lanez Denied Retrial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Twitter Rejoices
-
NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
Ja Morant Suspended After Appearing To Flash Gun on Instagram Live Again, Twitter Roasts Him