The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Tina Turner, Tim Scott, Tory Lanez And More

Experience a historical retrospective as we present a visual journey through time with the Blackest Stories Of The Week. Witness a mosaic of moments that occurred this past week, offering a glimpse into the news that made headlines. Take a weekly dive into a collection of events that range from awe-inspiring to disturbingly shocking, delivered straight to you.
Sunday, May 21
The New York Attorney General’s Office was announcing the NYPD officers who ran over and killed a Black pedestrian, Ronald Anthony Smith will not face charges. Despite, evidence suggesting that the officer driving the van may have been distracted by watching a sporting event on his phone. The decision was made not to pursue criminal charges. Smith’s family and advocates are outraged by the decision, and their only remaining option for seeking justice is through the Civilian Complaint Review Board. Which can recommend the officers for termination.
Monday, May 22
The timing of South Carolina Senator Tim Scott’s announcement of his presidential campaign, falling in line with the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, was raising questions about sensitivity. Scott’s candidacy positions him against figures like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. He seeks the Republican nomination to change what he criticizes as “Joe Biden’s America.” However, it was during Biden’s administration that the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, which Scott is blamed for allowing to fail, was proposed, adding to the curiosity surrounding his announcement timing.
Tuesday, May 23
Gerald Griggs, President of the Georgia NAACP, demanded justice for LaShawn Thompson’s death during a press conference, urging Georgia’s leaders, including district attorney Fani Willis, to take action. Thompson, who was found dead in Fulton County Jail, suffered from severe neglect, untreated schizophrenia, and an infestation of insects. Griggs called for charges of criminal negligence, reforms at the detention center, and increased funding for mental health services to prevent similar tragedies.
Wednesday, May 24
The NAACP’s travel advisory for Florida serves as a direct caution to Black people. Warning them about potential risks they may encounter while visiting or residing in the state. The NAACP should consider advisories for other states, including Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Texas, and Louisiana. Where legislation and policies that affect Black people, the inequalities and highlighting the urgent need for systemic change.
Thursday, May 25
Bassett introduced a wide audience to Tina Turner’s incredible story in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” After, Tina Turner’s passing. Angela Basset shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, reflecting on their relationship and Turner’s significance to her. Bassett expressed deep admiration for Turner’s courage, commitment, and determination to create a space in the music industry for herself and others. She humbly acknowledged the privilege of having known and portrayed such an iconic figure.
Friday, May 26
Prosecutors are seeking additional prison time for rapper Tory Lanez based on three new “aggravating factors” in his case. These factors include Lanez’s callousness and harm caused to Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez use of a semi-automatic firearm, and Megan’s vulnerability as a victim. Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, currently faces a maximum sentence of 22 years, and the prosecution will soon submit their recommendation for a harsher sentence ahead of Lanez’s sentencing date on June 6, 2023.
Saturday, May 27
A Mississippi police officer shoots an 11-year-old boy named Aderrien Murry in the chest after the boy calls 911 for help during a domestic dispute. The boy complies with the officer’s instructions when the shooting occurs. The family demands a thorough investigation into the incident, and their lawyer emphasizes the need for justice. However, in another incident in Mississippi, a former police officer shoots and kills a 15-year-old boy who is running away after being caught with the officer’s daughter.
