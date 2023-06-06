Daymond John Files Restraining Order Against Former ‘Shark Tank’ Contestants

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It turns out that not all business deals on Shark Tank end in millions made and harmony.

One of the hit ABC show’s hosts, Daymond John, entered a working relationship with Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs, but the relationship has taken a turn for the worse.

The FUBU founder has taken out a temporary restraining order against the company’s owners, Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife, Sabrina, and his daughter, Brittani.

According to the LA Times, he also filed a preliminary injunction, but both acts were dismissed, and more recently, he filed an amended complaint.

According to a statement released on John’s behalf, the legal issues are because the company has been making poor business decisions.

“This temporary restraining order is due to the Bakers’ blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to 4 years ago,” said John’s spokesperson Zach Rosenfield. “Their belief that they can unwind poor business decisions through slanderous social media posts and articles will no longer be tolerated.”

The Bakers first partnered with John during a 2015 episode of Shark Tank, but they’re fighting back, saying that working with him “has been a nightmare.”

Part of the struggle was unearthed by a Los Angeles Times article where the Bakers allege they only received $659,653 out of the reported $16 million revenue from their partnership with John.

John has since fired back on TikTok, saying the Bakers broke their confidentiality agreement and the LA Times article was a “flawed interview and false narrative.”

In turn, the Bakers have responded with their own TikTok video.

