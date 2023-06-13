Tyler Perry Reportedly Finalizing Purchase of BET

While there has been speculation of BET’s (Black Entertainment Television) new owner, the anticipation may be officially coming to an end! Tyler Perry is reportedly finalizing his purchase of the network from Paramount Global.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Once the seal on the deal is set, BET will return to its original reputation of being one of the leading black-owned television networks in the industry. The purchase would include VH1, which houses fan-favorite shows such as “Wild’N Out” and the Love and Hip Hop franchise.
See: Additional Details Emerge Regarding ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Death
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Other moguls including Diddy, 50 Cent, and Kenya Barris have previously shown interest in partnering to buy the network.
See: Shaq, 50 Cent, & Kenya Barris Reportedly Teaming Up To Buy BET, Twitter Has Thoughts
Perry has not only cemented his talent in black culture with the character Madea, but has also given numerous jobs to both seasoned and up-and-coming actors. His production company, Tyler Perry Studios, sits on 37 acres of land in Atlanta, Georgia. He spent $8.4 million on the growing empire.
From being homeless to building an impeccable resume, Tyler Perry has proven that he is more than capable to take on the challenge of owning BET.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Related: Tyler Perry And Byron Allen Are Reportedly Interested In Buying BET, Twitter Reacts
Related: Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
Related: Money Moves: Tyler Perry & Amazon Studios Agree To A Four-Picture Film Deal
-
Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken
-
Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game