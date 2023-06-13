Tyler Perry Reportedly Finalizing Purchase of BET

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

While there has been speculation of BET’s (Black Entertainment Television) new owner, the anticipation may be officially coming to an end! Tyler Perry is reportedly finalizing his purchase of the network from Paramount Global.

Once the seal on the deal is set, BET will return to its original reputation of being one of the leading black-owned television networks in the industry. The purchase would include VH1, which houses fan-favorite shows such as “Wild’N Out” and the Love and Hip Hop franchise.

Other moguls including Diddy, 50 Cent, and Kenya Barris have previously shown interest in partnering to buy the network.

Perry has not only cemented his talent in black culture with the character Madea, but has also given numerous jobs to both seasoned and up-and-coming actors. His production company, Tyler Perry Studios, sits on 37 acres of land in Atlanta, Georgia. He spent $8.4 million on the growing empire.

From being homeless to building an impeccable resume, Tyler Perry has proven that he is more than capable to take on the challenge of owning BET.

