Angel Reese Continues To Spark Dating Rumors With Fellow College Basketball Star Cam’Ron Fletcher

Angel Reese, the National Women’s NCAA champion and beauty ambassador, might soon add another title to her repertoire: girlfriend.

Reese has been on a whirlwind since hoisting that trophy in April alongside her LSU Tiger teammates, and that includes a new love interest in a fellow college basketball player by the name of Cam’Ron Fletcher. Fletcher was named after Harlem rapper Cam’ron and is a native of Saint Louis, Missouri.

The baller is a forward at Florida State University, and while the two have been rumored to have a sizzling romance, she apparently confirmed it via TikTok.

She shared a video of herself aboard a Delta flight with the viral Beyoncé sound, “I am on to see my husband / I’m happy / I’m happy / to see my husband,” in the background.

Reese further proved where she was headed with a caption that read, “When I was only supposed to be catching flights, not feelings, but now I’m in first class to see my man.”

The two then posed for another TikTok video days later, with Fletcher staring at her and smiling.

Fletcher also got in on the social media fun by posting a video of her to his Instagram stories, asking her to say hello to the platform while she playfully told him to stop.

The romance is unsurprising, as Reese’s star power has risen since getting recognized for her ball skills. People were already crushing on her, but it went to another level when she posed for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue.

Alongside the steamy bikini photos, Reese spoke about body positivity.

“The biggest takeaway I want people to know is you can be girly off the court and still have swag and just be who you are,” the 21-year-old told the magazine. “I mean, I embrace my body, and who I am, and on the court I can still ball. I am 6’3″; I work out a lot, so why not show it? I got a nice little body. When I go to the beach or go to the pool, and everybody’s looking, it’s like, ‘damn, you sexy girl.’

