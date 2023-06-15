The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

One of the NBA’s most iconic pieces of memorabilia, Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game’ sneakers, were auctioned off at $1.38 million!

During his 1997 game against the Utah Jazz, game 5 of the NBA Finals, Jordan put up 38 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in just 44 minutes on the court. His Red Air Jordan 12’s from that night were nicknamed ‘Flu Games’ because of his performance despite being severely under the weather.

See: Michael Jordan In Talks To Sell Charlotte Hornets, Twitter Wonders What His Breaking Point Was

For fans, the opportunity to own a piece of Michael Jordan’s legacy is a dream come true. Authentic game-worn shoes, especially from such iconic moments, hold immeasurable value for sneaker heads and collectors.

The Flu Games, especially with the wear and tear, serve as a tangible connection to the historic game. It is not only an investment but also a piece of sports history that can be cherished and revered for years to come.

Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game’ Sneakers Sell for $1.38 Million was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com