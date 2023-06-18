Beyoncé Left Us Speechless In An Iris Van Herpen Dress During Her Latest Tour Stop

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé is killing the fashion game during the Renaissance World Tour and just shut it down with her most recent look.

During the latest stop on the singer’s Renaissance World Tour, the singer hit the stage donning a stunning Iris Van Herpen dress. The sparkly ensemble was worn during Bey’s latest tour stop in Amsterdam and looked stunning on the songstress as she hit the stage for a melody of her greatest hits.

The stunning dress was sheer throughout and featured silver detailing throughout. She paired the look with a matching overcoat and silver see through heels with dangling earrings. As for her hair, she wore her blonde locs in a slicked back ponytail with a middle part and served face and body while on the stage.

Bey also shared the look on her Instagram page by posting a multi photo carousel showing off the gorgeous look. Check out the post below.

But this isn’t the first time Bey has left speechless with her on stage fit. Earlier during her tour, the Grammy Award winning artist was twining with her daughter when they hit the stage together in matching jumpsuits from Off-White. The sparkly looks were wore during Bey’s tour stop in London and looked stunning on both Bey and Blue as they hit the choreography to an array of Beyoncé’s hits.

Check it out below.

We’re absolutely swooning over this look and need more!

What do you think about Bey’s latest tour look?

