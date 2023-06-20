Watch: KayCyy Takes Fans On A “Day in the Life In NYC” Sharing What Inspires His Artistry

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rising star KayCyy released an exclusive “Day in the Life video in NYC,” taking fans to all his favorite spots in the vibrant city on his day off. The hard working artist shows his love for music and fashion as he reflects on his journey, discusses his upbringing and other exciting stories behind his most beloved spots in NYC. Read more inside.

Throughout the video, KayCyy describes his passions outside of his artistry like fashion. He reflects on his journey through music and shares entertaining anecdotes about his upbringing. KayCyy goes on to disclose some of his most coveted spots in the city.

KayCyy shows fans his favorite place to record S5, his go to shops in SoHo including Marni, who featured him in their Milan fashion show last year, Antidote art gallery, and his ultimate food stop Omar’s. Fans will gain a deeper understanding of the man behind the music, as KayCyy invites you into the inspirations of his creative world.

KayCyy’s The WHO ELSE?! Tour kicked off in LA this past weekend at The Peppermint Club, then continues around the globe until late July.

Tickets for all remaining shows are on sale now on his website here.

Watch the video below:

Check out the rest of KayCyy’s tour dates below:

WHO ELSE?! TOUR DATES

6/16 Los Angeles, CA The Peppermint Club

6/29 Stockholm, SE Lollapalooza Stockholm*

7/1 Paris, FR Les Étoiles

7/2 London, UK OMEARA

7/7 Portimao, PT Rolling Loud Portugal*

7/9 Munich, GE Rolling Loud Germany*

7/15 Melbourne, AU The Night Cat

7/21 Sydney, AU The Lansdowne

7/22 New South Wales, AU Splendour In The Grass

8/11 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

8/12 Atlanta, GA Hell at The Masquerade

8/31 Washington, DC Union Stage

9/7 Toronto, ON The Drake Underground

9/8 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

*Festival Performance

