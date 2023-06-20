Eric Bellinger was in Baltimore this past weekend for AFRAM and of course he had to check in with Persia Nicole.
The singer talked new music, what’s coming up and talked a lil bit about his sister-in-law, Meagan Goode’s, new alleged boo.
Check out his full interview inside Middays With Persia below:
CHECK OUT MORE ON YOUTUBE:
CHECK OUT MORE INTERVIEWS WITH PERSIA NICOLE…
King Combs Talks New Music, What’s Next For His Bad Boy Career & More With Persia Nicole [WATCH HERE]
Ne-Yo Shares His Thoughts On Chris Brown Being Compared To Michael Jackson
The post Eric Bellinger Talks Music, His AFRAM Performance, And Says Everything Is Good With Meagan Goode’s Dating Life! [WATCH HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.
Eric Bellinger Talks Music, His AFRAM Performance, And Says Everything Is Good With Meagan Goode’s Dating Life! [WATCH HERE] was originally published on 92q.com
-
Eat It Up: Slutty Vegan’s CEO & Founder Pinky Cole Ties The Knot With Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes In Atlanta [Gallery]
-
Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Meet Lilah, Drake's New 'Confidant'
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
The History Of Afro Russians: Tracing The Identity Of A Diverse Community
-
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Weekend
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game