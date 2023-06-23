The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Smash, the annual musical festival curated by the minds behind Lyrical Lemonade, will be rocking Chicagoland this weekend with headlining acts Kid Cudi, Future, and Playboi Carti. Culture Kings, one of the leading streetwear since 2008, partnered with Summer Smash for a festival-ready merch line that can be purchased online and onsite at the jam.

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash 2023 goes down today (June 23) through Sunday with the aforementioned headliners and other rising stars such as Juicy J, Vince Staples, GloRilla, Trippie Redd, Rico Nasty, Lil B, and many more.

Culture Kings is the official brand sponsor of the 2023 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash’s second stage, which will host the likes of Ski Mask the Slump God among other notables. The fashion brand will also host a half-sized basketball court where fans can put up shots for chances to win NFS Hydrations bags along with other prizes.

“We’re excited to work together with Culture Kings for the 2023 Summer Smash. Their desire to ensure attendees have the best possible time at the festival has blown us away and we can’t wait for the masses to see what we’ve been working on together,” shared Toni Sudimac, Head of Partnerships at Lyrical Lemonade in a statement.

“We’re excited to team up with Summer Smash 2023 and bring the Culture Kings ‘retailtainment’ narrative to life on stage, through this exclusive merch line, and our activation on the ground. As huge fans of the festival and Lyrical Lemonade, the synergies were clear between both brands, so we hope to continue recreating this experience for hip-hop fans in the future, added Jonathan Yuska, US Brand President of Culture Kings.

To learn more about Summer Smash 2023, click here.

To shop the new Culture Kings merch drop, click here.

Photo: Culture Kings

2023 Summer Smash & Culture Kings Link For New Merch Drop was originally published on hiphopwired.com