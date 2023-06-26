The 2023 BET Awards took place Sunday Night (June 25). And while stars like Busta Rhymes, Latto, and others held it down with memorable performances, it was the onstage reunion of Migos rappers Quavo and Offset to celebrate the memory of their fallen brother Takeoff that became one of the night’s most memorable moments.
RELATED: Did City Girls’ JT Throw Her Phone at Lil Uzi at 2023 BET Awards? [VIDEO]
RELATED:The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
RELATED: The Migos’ Indelible Mark On Hip-Hop Fashion
Check out the video below.
[FULL VIDEO] Offset and Quavo’s Heartwarming BET Awards Tribute To Takeoff was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Cardi B, Kimora Lee Simmons, Khloe Kardashian Celebrate Their Kids’ Graduations
-
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Weekend
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Eat It Up: Slutty Vegan’s CEO & Founder Pinky Cole Ties The Knot With Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes In Atlanta [Gallery]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Bait: Jim Jones Seems To Respond To Pusha T, Twitter Wants The Smoke
-
Martha Stewart Shuts Down The Internet With Sports Illustrated Cover!