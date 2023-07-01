Chloë Bailey shut down Instagram over the weekend when she posed for a series of photos in honor of her 25th birthday, donning an all white look that was everything!
For her jaw dropping look, the songstress showed off her fashionable style when she posed poolside and wore a fish net two-piece set featuring mesh detailing and curve hugging paneling throughout. The all white crop top and matching skirt showed off the Swarm actress’s toned figure as she posed for the cameras for her effortless slay.
She accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking a silver necklace and earrings to let the look speak for itself. As for her hair, she wore her signature locs in box braids buns with brown and blonde pieces throughout. Chloë also donned dramatic makeup with glitter eye shadow and a nude lip to enhance her natural beauty.
The entertainer shared the photo set on Instagram with the caption, “ima cancer, body built like a dancer #twentyfine”
Check out the stylish look below.
Chloë Bailey Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
