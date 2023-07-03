EXCLUSIVE: In ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Harrison Ford Wants Fans To “Really Feel The Place” Indy Is In

When hearing about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we couldn’t help but be excited! We were eager to see this new adaptation of the thrilling adventure would capture the essence of the iconic franchise.

And it didn’t disappoint.

With a blend of action, mystery, and historical intrigue, the new version takes viewers on an exhilarating journey filled with daring escapades and unexpected twists. Revisiting the beloved character of Indiana Jones, a now seasoned Harrison Ford didn’t hold back on delivering his nostalgic charm while introducing new elements to a franchise that was last seen over twenty years ago.

James Mangold Up To The Task To Work With His Idols

Ahead of its debut at the box office, Cassius Life had the opportunity to speak with THEE Harrison Ford, the cast, and director James Mangold about the challenges of directing and acting in the new rendition of the movie, the task of writing a script for a story they didn’t have, and how his age factored into the film’s plot.

“It was thrilling when I came to understand what wonderful company I was going to have. You could look at a project like this with all the expectations upon it and all the kind of Mount Rushmores of cinema who were involved in it,” Mangold told Cassius Life. He continued, “And they were mythical figures of both in front of and behind the lens that as kind of, how will I ever survive? What happened to me in the process of talking to everyone involved was just what warmth I felt, what curiosity and freedom I felt from everyone about what the collaboration would be. And it seemed to me, whatever the opportunity was, on one side there was also a real personal opportunity of just collaborating with idols of mine, heroes of mine, inspirations of mine on a project.” …on one side there was also a real personal opportunity of just collaborating with idols of mine, heroes of mine, inspirations of mine on a project.”

Indiana Jones’ Age Was An Important Factor For Harrison Ford

When asked about how he felt returning to the role, Ford tells Cassius Life, “It felt good. It felt like, you know, the opportunity to see this character one more time in a context that we had not seen before.” He also noted that he wanted the film to be about age, adding, “I wanted us not just make jokes about his age, but I wanted us to really feel the place that Indiana Jones felt he was in.” I wanted us not just make jokes about his age, but I wanted us to really feel the place that Indiana Jones felt he was in.

He continues, “And to see him down on his luck, down in spirit, and to be reinvigorated. Brought back up to the surface by his relationships, with the challenges that he faces, with the people who are trying to manipulate him.”

Ford’s Co-Stars Were Thrilled To Be A Part of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Cassius Life also spoke with Mads Mikkelsen, who plays the latest Indiana Jones film’s villainous Nazi, Jürgen Voller, Boyd Holbrook (Klaber), and Shaunette Renée Wilson (Mason). We asked the trio about becoming a part of the iconic franchise’s “final film,” and they all confirmed it was nothing short of an honor. It’s incredible. Mind-blowing. and surreal. “It’s incredible. Mind-blowing. and surreal,” said Renée Wilson. “It’s wonderful to just dip in at the end as this is culminating, and this is ending, and making an incredible stamp on our history and what it means to be a part of American cinema and global cinema. To have a character that looks like me be a part of this story is really, really, really special. I don’t take it for granted at all.” Mikkelsen adds, “It’s just a great honor. 42 years ago, I watched the film. 42 years later, I’m here, and he’s still playing Indiana Jones. He’s kicking ass. It’s just … Doesn’t get better than that.” “It’s a relief. It’s like on paper, this is … We want to redo all this, and you have the risking the other films, and it’s a relief when it lands like this, and it delivers. This film delivers the way it does. It’s a relief, and I’m just happy to be a part of it,” says Holbrook. Join Indiana Jones on his final adventure in Dial of The Destiny, in theaters now.

