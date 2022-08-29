10 Back To School Beauty Finds Worth Adding To Your List

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The end of August is upon us, which only means one thing — the back-to-school season is in full effect. It’s a bittersweet feeling since we all would prefer to enjoy the spoils of summer. However, it’s time to get back to the books. That said, making a grand return to the classroom comes with the joy of shopping for a new wardrobe,

school supplies

, trendy book bags, and back-to-school beauty finds.

It’s no secret that every student wants to start the year with a clean slate. And walking into the new school year with your beauty essentials from the previous year is a no-no. For starters, beauty products have an expiration date. So, using these products longer than intended can wreak havoc on your skin. So, it’s best to throw it all out and start anew. Opting for beauty essentials that can take you from a 9 am computer science lecture hall to a 6 pm Black Student Union meeting will help keep your beauty game in order.

If you’re an avid Hello Beautiful reader, you already know the drill. Stretch your hands, secure a Wi-Fi connection, grab your credit card, and get ready to give your beauty collection a proper refresh. From skincare essentials to makeup must-haves, here are ten back-to-school beauty picks that’ll help you deliver an effortless slay in and out of the classroom.

Happy Shopping!

