10 Black Fashion Influencers Who Brought The Style In 2021

Black fashion influencers are one of the main reasons those who are interested in fashion scroll social media. If one is in need of outfit inspiration, wants some insight on different ways to wear a look, or is just enjoys the art of fashion – Black fashion influencers are where it is at. We never get tired of seeing their savvy ensembles that motivate us to step our wardrobe up. We also look forward to their fashion posts that have us eagerly tapping that heart icon and saving the picture so that we can recreate the look in due time.
While 2020 presented major challenges (COVID) causing some fashionistas to reduce their fancy gear to lounge wear and jogger sets, 2021 came back with a vengeance in the fashion department and our favorite fashion influencers definitely made up for lost time. Because they work so hard to stay consistent and spread outfit inspiration like it’s nobody’s business, we would be remiss if we didn’t shout them out. To round out 2021, check out some of our favorite Black fashion influencers below who stylishly guided us through the year without missing a beat.
1. Marsha B
Marsha not only served in the style department, but she also dished out feel-good vibes on her Instagram page. When we needed a dose of life motivation coupled with some fierce fashion – Marsha was our go-to girl.
2. Ariel
Listen, Ariel didn’t take her foot off our necks the entire year of 2021, and we loved every minute of it. Whether she was serving looks with her man in Bali, Indonesia or being an entire vibe at the Veuve Clicuot Polo Classic, honey was bringing it fashionably.
3. Samjah Iman
When we need a little vintage inspiration, we count on Samjah. The one-of-kind classic pieces she finds and mixes with up-to-date pieces hit just right. If you are a thrift shopper and need a little guidance on how to style your unique pieces, head to Samjah’s page for assistance in that area.
4. Joce Blake
Joce’s page is a chic fashion show coupled with fierce nail pictures and all the black girl inspiration you can stand. Her out-the-box looks inspire us to take fashionable chances, and we absolutely love the fact that most of her ensembles pay homage to Black culture is some kind of way.
5. Abiodun
If sophistication had a name, it would be Abiodun. Simple never looked so chic. Adiodun knows how to keep it to a minimum and make it all look stylish at the same time.
6. Jazmine
You will never be without brunch outfit ideas if you follow Jazmine. This stylish honey will show you how to slay a brunch with the girls the correct way. She gave endless inspiration for proper brunch attire etiquette and trust we were not disappointed!
7. Elle Marie
Of course she’s a stylist! She knows a thing or two about this fashion game. Taking style risks is Elle Marie’s forte. If you want to learn how to pair rare pieces together, this is your style influencer.
8. Renae Antoinette
Now you know Renae made the lineup because she brings the heat when it comes to style. Her fashion IQ is high, and her ensembles prove it. She is the one when it comes to mixing prints and pairing beautiful colors together.
9. Acacia
If you’re a sneaker head, then Acacia has got you covered. She finds the most fly sneakers and mixes them with the coolest fashion looks. Her hair, bags, and style will keep her on any top style influencer list.
10. Mikaela Pabon
And last but never least…the Mikaela Pabon. Her fashion genius is on another level. The creative way she pairs exotic patterns together makes us swoon in adoration. Mikaela challenges us when it comes to taking style chances, and we absolutely admire her for that.