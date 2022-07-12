The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Black celebrities in bright colors is a thing. And what’s more glorious than a Black girl? A Black girl in color! Nothing complements melanin better than a

popping orange

or radiant yellow. Color has always been in, but nowadays, it seems to take a front-row seat in the style world. It’s such a movement that an entire

Instagram

account is dedicated to Black women who don loud colors!

There was a time in the fashion industry when the color black served as the staple hue. Tons of celebrities would sport the dark shade on red carpets, out and about, and even in magazine spreads. However, many of our favorite fashionistas have ditched the standard color and moved on to more vibrant tones.

Stars like Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu, and more have been seen rocking rich tones that look amazing on their skin. From pretty pinks to tie-dye ensembles, check out how these Black celebrities in bright colors slay the trend.

10 Celebrities Prove That Bright Colors Were Made For Black People was originally published on hellobeautiful.com