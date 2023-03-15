10 Celebrities Who Boldly Slay In Red

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrities and their red fashions are a thing! Stars like

Cardi B

,

Angela Bassett

,

Marsai Martin

, and more have recently rocked the bold color to this year’s

Oscar

events, and we couldn’t help but notice how spicy they looked! So, we took a trip down the red lane to see which of our other favorite celebrities slayed in this valiant color. Red is the shade that embodies power, confidence, and fearlessness. It also fashionably speaks volumes and is the focal point of any occasion whenever worn.

In past style eras, the color red was often shunned because of its provocative implication. It was believed that only liberated ladies wore the scarlet hue either on their bodies or lips. Fast forward centuries later, and the color is one of the most popular shades on the style spectrum. It’s vibrant, fun, and adds pop to any ensemble. The vivid color looks exquisite on brown skin, and we have proof.

A few of our favorite stars have been “ladies in red” as they’ve stepped out to red-carpet events in some form of crimson, causing the fashion industry to do a double take. Without further ado, let’s get into how the celebrities effortlessly donned their red fashions below.

