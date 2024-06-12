Listen Live
Entertainment

10 Kodak Black Songs for his 27th Birthday

Published on June 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Today marks the birthday of one of hip-hop’s most distinctive voices, Kodak Black. Born Dieuson Octave on June 11, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida, Kodak Black has carved out a unique place in the music industry with his raw storytelling and gritty lyrics. Rising to fame with hits like “No Flockin’” and “Tunnel Vision,” he quickly became known for his candid reflections on street life, personal struggles, and his relentless pursuit of success.

Kodak’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges, but his resilience and talent have kept him at the forefront of the rap scene. Collaborating with big names like Travis Scott and Offset on the chart-topping “Zeze,” Kodak has proven his versatility and staying power. His music resonates with fans for its authenticity and emotional depth, making him a beloved figure in contemporary hip-hop.

As we celebrate his birthday, we honor not just his contributions to music but also his ongoing growth as an artist and individual. Happy Birthday, Kodak Black!

10 Kodak Black Songs for his 27th Birthday  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Tunnel Vision

2. ZEZE (featuring Travis Scott and Offset)

3. Roll in Peace (featuring XXXTentacion)

4. No Flockin

5. Patty Cake

6. Calling My Spirit

7. Drowning (featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

8. SKRT

9. Transportin’

10. Like Dat

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

My First Time: Maleigh Zan Remembers Meeting Timbaland

Victoria Monet’s New Music Video Is A Gift To The Culture – Everything We Needed But Didn’t Expect

10 items

10 Kodak Black Songs for his 27th Birthday

7 items

Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover

8 items

Drake’s Soccer Dad Style Roasted To Bagger Vance Smithereens On Xitter

10 items

10 Tems Songs for Her 29th Birthday

15 items

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

BET Awards 2022 - Show

Ray J and Princess Love Spotted Together at Wedding in NYC

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close