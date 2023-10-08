Homecoming SZN is officially upon us! The long-standing American tradition, normally centered around a spirited football game, has evolved into an integral and cherished chapter in the lives of college alumni. From tailgating to heartwarming alumni reunions, and yes, even those legendary parties reminiscent of the good ole days— Homecoming is a highly anticipated week-long celebration that marks the arrival of autumn. Whether you went to an HBCU or a PWI, one thing remains consistent—the universal love and nostalgia for Homecoming.
Need some music to get you and your crew going & those shots flowing? Keep scrolling!
The post 10 Songs to Get You Homecoming Ready appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.
10 Songs to Get You Homecoming Ready was originally published on wiznation.com
1. Set it Off – Boosie
2. Knuck If You Buck – Crime Mob
3. U Know What’s Up – Donell Jones
4. Faneto – Chief Keef
5. Candy – Cameo
6. Down For My N’s – C Murder (feat. Snoop Dogg)
7. Wasted – Gucci Mane (feat. Plies)
8. Sittin’ On Top Of The World – Burna Boy (feat. 21 Savage)
9. Can’t Get Enough – Tamia
10. Before I Let Go – Frankie Beverly & Maze
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels
-
Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
Cards With The Stars: Jay-Z, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Host REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala
-
Red Carpet Rundown: See What Celebrities Wore To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards