10 Songs you might hear on Juneteenth!

Published on June 17, 2024

As we commemorate Juneteenth, a day marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, it’s essential to reflect on the rich tapestry of experiences that define the African American journey. Music has long been a powerful medium through which these experiences are expressed, celebrated, and remembered. From anthems of resilience to songs of freedom, our Juneteenth playlist captures the essence of this historic day. Heres some songs you might hear on Juneteenth! 


 

1. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson

2. “Glory” by Common and John Legend

3. “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

4. “Freedom” by Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

5. “We Shall Overcome” by Various Artists

6. “Rise Up” by Andra Day

7. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron

8. 9. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

9. “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” by James Brown

