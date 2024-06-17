10 Songs you might hear on Juneteenth! was originally published on hot1009.com
1. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson
2. “Glory” by Common and John Legend
3. “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke
4. “Freedom” by Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
5. “We Shall Overcome” by Various Artists
6. “Rise Up” by Andra Day
7. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron
8. 9. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
9. “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” by James Brown
