10 Super Bowl Guest Performers We Hope Rihanna Brings Out

The world nearly came to a standstill earlier this week when global pop superstar Rihanna announced without much warning that she will be the next headliner for the upcoming 2023 NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.

An honor only reserved for the biggest of stars, the multiplatinum singer/actress/billionaire businesswoman has put in a decade-and-a-half worth of work to solidify both the status and setlist of songs required for a performance that typically runs a span of 12 to 15 minutes long. With that said, Rihanna could perform one #1 single for every minute and still have a few left in the chamber!

More below on what’s been revealed so far in regards to Rihanna’s big day next year at the Super Bowl, via NFL:

“The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

‘Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,’ said Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter.

‘We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,’ said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. ‘Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.’”

As some scramble to predict what songs Rih will perform, or even what she’ll be wearing if we’re being honest, the biggest thing many are wondering is who the chart-topping diva will bring out as special guest performers.

Rihanna’s list of features and collaborators over the years has been a who’s-who of music industry elites, ranging from boss and fellow hitmaker Jay-Z all the way to boyfriend and baby daddy A$AP Rocky. With extreme anticipation for the big show on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, we went ahead and put in a wish list of performers that we hope Rihanna decides to bring out.

Keep scrolling to see 10 past Rihanna collaborators that we hope the pop queen brings out during her 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance presented by Apple Music:

