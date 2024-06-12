Listen Live
10 Tems Songs for Her 29th Birthday

Published on June 12, 2024

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty


Happy 29th Birthday to Tems! The Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer has swiftly risen to international acclaim with her soulful voice and emotive songwriting.

Bursting onto the scene with her breakout single “Try Me,” she captivated audiences with her unique blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and neo-soul. Her collaborations, most notably on Wizkid’s “Essence,” have further solidified her status as a global star. With hits like “Free Mind,” “Damages,” and “Found” featuring Brent Faiyaz, Tems continues to mesmerize listeners with her heartfelt lyrics and distinctive sound.

As she celebrates her 29th birthday, we honor her incredible journey and look forward to the future, knowing that she will keep inspiring and shaping the music industry. Here’s to many more years of success and unforgettable music!

10 Tems Songs for Her 29th Birthday

1. Free Mind

2. Higher

3. Try Me

4. Tems – Found (Audio) ft. Brent Faiyaz

5. Essence (with Wizkid)

6. Damages

7. The Key

8. Looku Looku

9. Ice T

10. Avoid Things

