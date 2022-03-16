The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Jhene Aiko is one artist I could vibe to on a daily basis. You may not be a, ‘burn some sage, light an incense, and charge your crystals’ type of gal, but her songs carry themes that all women can relate to. From being deep in love to hating your guts, Jhene Aiko’s songs covers all bases.

Aiko usually dresses her petite frame in colorful, bohemian-style clothing. She doesn’t run from prints, embraces oversized clothing, and is a huge fan of rocking braids. Her lowkey style matches her music and her overall presence. Although the pint-size singer often collaborates with stylists, it is clear that they’ve perfected her style aesthetic. Everything she wears is always properly tailored, perfectly accessorized, and her hair and makeup in 100% on point.

Today (3/16) the sultry songstress turns 34 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down the 12 times Jhene Aiko’s fashion was the talk of the town.

12 Times Jhene Aiko Gave Us Fashion Killa Vibes On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com