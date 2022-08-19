13 Black Entertainers Who Deserve A Podcast

Entertainment comes in various forms — television, film, fight videos and TikTok are just a few current faves — but none have taken over the attention spans of America quite like podcasting.

Everywhere you turn a new podcast is popping up, offering countless options to choose from that vary based on the topic of discussion. One could be about learning how to cook a good soul food meal and another may focus on what the ladies really like to cook up in the bedroom — shoutout to Angela Yee’s Lip Service for providing the latter! The point is, with the right subject matter anybody has the potential to strike gold, sometimes literally when considering the many who profit off the platform daily.

The Midnight Miracle podcast, hosted by Dave Chappelle alongside Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey of ’90s rap duo Black Star, proved to be so popular that two episodes from Season 1 have been released on a limited edition vinyl.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Currently available only as a bundle with subscription to Luminary, The Midnight Miracle podcast vinyl features episodes “The Grift That Keeps on Giving” on Side A and “LL’s Check” on Side B. The show, which was announced last year on 4/20 ironically, primarily sees the three men in conversation with some of the biggest names in showbiz followed by performances by musicians of equal status and talent.

It’s a win-win formula that could work with a multiple combination of hosts, so of course it got us thinking about what could be.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

From purely wishful thinking to ones we actually could see working in the foreseeable future, the team chose 13 Black entertainers that would make amazing podcast hosts. From getting unapologetic advice from a bad gyal that also doubles as a pop superstar, to just listening in on GOAT talk with His Airness himself, we’re willing to bet that all ears would be tuned in for these potential podcasts.

Keep scrolling to see 13 podcast ideas, hosted by your favorite Black stars in music, comedy, sports and more, then let us know if you’d add any of these to your playlist:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

13 Black Entertainers Who Deserve A Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com