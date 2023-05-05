13 Times Taraji Reminded Us That Her Slay is Just As Fierce as Her Personality

Taraji P. Henson has gone by many names. Cookie Lyon, the soon-to-come Shug, and some even call her Yvette. Today, we call her a style maven.
Known for both her memorable roles across television and movie screens and her stand-out style, Taraji P. Henson continues to make her mark on the entertainment industry. Seen recently on Quinta Brunson’s hit show Abbott Elementary, Taraji has become a style chameleon donning outfits that make our jaws drop and urge many to ‘add to cart.’
The DC native’s style has evolved – much like her roles – from the years of Baby Boy and Hustle & Flow to her more recent performances on Fox’s EMPIRE and the new upcoming musical remake of The Color Purple. What started out as basic black and sophisticated, with the help of celebrity stylists like Wayman + Micah, Jason Bolden, Jason Rembert, and Wayman and Micah, has evolved to classy, sexy, and edgy.
And, the fashion girlies have loved every moment of it.
With the recent release of The Color Purple’s anticipated trailer and HelloBeautiful’s May cover, we’re taking a look at some of Taraji’s most stylish moments. Click through the gallery below and see which one is your favorite Taraji P. look.
1. Metallic OmbreSource:Getty
While promoting The Color Purple at Cinemicon, Taraji wowed the cameras in a metallic ombre suit that celebrated the current metallic and wide-leg trend while complimenting her figure. She paired the rouged-waisted suit with a sleek high bun and a contrasting dark lip.
2. Color Block RealnessSource:Getty
While attending the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in December 2021, Taraji turned heads on the red carpet. She chose a black dress with color block moments of pink, yellow, red and blue and complimented the look with bright, fun makeup. The dichotomy between the dress’ flirty skirt and slicked back hair style elevated to look.
3. Octopus IllusionSource:Getty
Snapped on the way to a press interview in NYC, Taraji wore a grey Marc Jacobs dress that still has people talking. Futuristic in its proportions, color, detailing, and fabric, the sleeveless dress was paired with bronze gloves and purple platforms. Complimented by a sharp bob and statement fuschia lip, the look showed Taraji’s playful nature and willingness to push the envelope with fashion.
4. Taraji’s Lexicon of FashionSource:Getty
Arriving fashionably on time – and in theme – Taraji’s look for the Met Gala’s , In America: A Lexicon of Fashion event was haute! Wearing a stand out Black and silver Moschino jumpsuit for the affair, Taraji paired big hair, big eyes, and a big personality.
5. She’s a Savage (Fenty)Source:Getty
Name something that looks better in black – Taraji P. Henson. While attending Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in November 2022, Taraji dared to be bare in black. She paired a sexy lingerie set with a goddess stacked bun and dark sultry makeup.
6. Mixed Media MomentSource:Getty
NYFW is always a chance to see avante garde style and wow looks – and Taraji’s mixed media Moschino outfit to during Spring and Summer 2022 did not disappoint. While attending the designer’s September 2021 show, Taraji wore a yellow puff sleeve and leather look showing edge, style, and trend.
7. Geometric Pattern MixingSource:Getty
Taraji showed the importance of the statement coat and pattern mixing while going to a press interview in January 2020. Turning 50 that year, Taraji paired a geometric colorful wrap coat and zebra dress with white boots, a Gucci monogram purse, and a blonde highlighted mohawk.
8. Hooded & Leopard PrintSource:Getty
As Cookie Lymons, Taraji had several memorable moments and style slays. During the season six finale of EMPIRE, “Cold Cold Man,” Taraji wore a red hooded leopard dress and a bold red lip.
9. Ivory GoddessSource:Getty
With its tiered ruffles, tulle accents, and stunning ivory color, Taraji’s 81st Academy Awards dress was an ethereal dream. Taraji topped off the look with a jewel necklace, crimson clutch, and a chin-level bob.
10. For the 99s and the 2000sSource:Getty
Showing off her petite figure, melanin magic, and bubbly personality, Taraji arrived at the Loews premiere of Baby Boy in a two-piece outfit reminiscent of the time. Celebrating her role as the leading lady, Yvette, Taraji paired a sequins butterfly top with a short-short mini skirt.
11. High-Low Floral FlowSource:Getty
Taraji’s look to the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards was a romantic one that combined her commonly seen sexiness and sophisticated style. The Giambattista Valli mini dress dazzled on the carpet with its floral embellishment and long dramatic train.
12. Style Out of This WorldSource:Getty
Taraji stunned many fashion lovers with her look to the 59th GRAMMY Awards in 2017. She opted to wear something unexpected for her with a purple embellished long-sleeve mini dress detailed with stars, globes, and more. She topped off the look with simple braids to the back and strappy heels.
13. S & S: Sheer Fabric and sequinsSource:Getty
During a 2017 EMPIRE promotion event, Taraji’s red carpet moment showed us how sequins and sheer fabric will never go out of style. Taraji paired a sheer long sleeve top and a long line sequins skirt – two items that many of us should have in our closets right now.
