16 Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products Perfect For The Fall Season

Transparency moment: Pumpkin spice lattes and my taste buds are not a match made in heaven. It could be an acquired taste, or some people actually enjoy the flavor, but it’s not my thing. Despite my sentiments about the trend, the superfood reigns supreme during the fall season — from food to lifestyle essentials. So, it’s worth exploring the pumpkin spice beauty product space as autumn slowly approaches.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, pumpkin spice beauty products are popular throughout fall and beyond for a good reason. The superfood contains antioxidants and vitamins that work wonders for hair and skin. And, of course, the beauty industry has capitalized on its benefits.
“Pumpkin is filled with vitamin C, which is the key contributor to the prevention of wrinkles, age, and sun spots,” aesthetician, founder, and CEO of Urban Skin Rx® told HelloBeautiful. “Zinc is an additional element in pumpkin that’s great for softening skin inflammation. Additionally, zinc aids in the acne prevention aspect by controlling oil production.”
From masks to body butters, the possibilities are endless with pumpkin spice products that can shake things up in your routine. Not to mention, it’s a great way to revamp your fall beauty vault, which follows suit with your fall clothing and footwear wardrobe.
If you’re ready to jump on the fall bandwagon with pumpkin spice beauty products, as always, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 16 pumpkin spice beauty products in the body care, hair care and styling, and makeup lanes. These products will keep your beauty game in order from head to toe. That said, you already know the drill! Secure a Wi-Fi connection, grab your credit card, and stretch your fingers to get acquainted with some of our favorite beauty essentials. Happy Shopping!
1. PureGloBoutique Pumpkin Spice Lip GlossSource:PureGloBoutique
We can all agree that there is no such thing as too much lip gloss in your beauty vault. So, if you’re determined for your lips to shine bright with a touch of orange sparkle, check out PureGloBoutique Pumpkin Spice Lip Gloss ($10, Etsy.com). This handmade essential is slightly pigmented and offers a pumpkin scent on trend for the season. Not to mention, PureGloBoutique is a black-owned brand!
2. Urban Skin Rx Purifying 2-In-1 Pumpkin Pore Detox Mask & ScrubSource:Ulta Beauty
Now and again, it’s vital to give your skin a deep clean, especially after wearing heavy makeup. This is where the Urban Skin Rx Purifying 2-In-1 Pumpkin Pore Detox Mask & Scrub ($19.99, Ulta.com) comes in handy. This dual-action improves the appearance of an uneven skin tone, sloughs away dead skin and impurities, and works to reveal smooth, radiant skin.
3. The Soap Exchange Body Wash – Sweet Pumpkin ScentSource:Amazon
Folks that live for sweet-yet-spicy bath essentials that’ll go the distance will fancy The Soap Exchange’s Body Wash in Sweet Pumpkin ($24.99, Amazon.com). Formulated with natural ingredients, this wash moisturizes, gently cleanses the skin from head to toe, and leaves behind a sugary aroma.
4. Ecosevi Pumpkin Seed Moisture ShampooSource:Ecosevi
There’s no better way to level up on the haircare front than to add a pumpkin seed shampoo into the mix. Enter Ecosevi’s Pumpkin Seed Moisture Shampoo ($20, Ecosevi.com). This pick features a blend of pumpkin seed oil, nettle, horsetail, and more that helps moisturizes your strands from root to tip and improves the overall appearance of your hair.
5. Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Eye Shadow PaletteSource:Amazon
Although you won’t receive any hair or skin benefits from using an eyeshadow palette, there’s nothing wrong with shifting your makeup aesthetic to fit the fall pumpkin spice trend. Too Faced’s Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Eye Shadow Palette ($54, Nordstrom.com) has a mix of 18 mattes, shimmers, and metallics shades perfect for creating memorable day-to-night looks.
6. PETER THOMAS ROTH Pumpkin Enzyme MaskSource:Sephora
You can stock up on pumpkin spice beauty products without adding the Peter Thomas PETER Pumpkin Enzyme Mask ($60, Sephora.com) to your beauty vault. It’s made with pumpkin enzymes and vitamins that work to exfoliate, polish, and reveal radiant-looking skin with every use. This number may be pricy, but a little goes a long way.
7. Fenty Beauty MATCH STIX CORRECTING SKINSTICK in PumpkinSource:Sephora
Next up, we have Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix Correcting Skinstick in Pumpkin ($32, Sephora.com). This lightweight, buildable essential does a great job of brightening and neutralizing dark circles and discoloration on skin for medium to deep skin tones. As a result, layering this number on imperfections before applying foundation and concealer gives your skin a flawless finish. Tap in!
8. Fenty Beauty BRIGHT FIX EYE BRIGHTENER in PumpkinSource:Sephora
One of the most popular color-corrector eye concealers is Fenty Beauty’s Bright Eye Fix Brightener in Pumpkin ($28, Sephora.com). Aside from the product masking discoloration in the eye area, it contains the brand’s HydraBlend complex and jojoba to hydrate and condition skin for the long haul. Plus, this formula is crease-, humidity-, and sweat-resistant.
9. Pumpkin Nails by Nailed By ChristySource:Nailed by Christy
Press-on nails come in major clutch to score a gorgeous manicure without the long salon wait and hefty price tag. Plus, press-on nails can last just as long as your classic manicure while keeping your nails healthy. So, if you’re game to follow the pumpkin spice trend via your next manicure, Nailed By Christy’s Pumpkin set ($35, Nailedbychristy.shop) is the perfect place to start.
10. Love Blossoms Essentials Pumpkin Spice Whipped Body ButterSource:Love Blossoms Essentials
Since the fall season comes with a slight chill in the temperature department, giving your skin a dose of moisture from neck to toe is vital. This is where the Love Blossoms Essentials Pumpkin Spice Whipped Body Butter ($14, Loveblossomsessentials.com) comes into play. This organic and vegan formula boasts a mix of shea butter, organic pumpkin, vitamin E, and black seed oil to nourish your skin from day to night.
11. Clairol Professional Texture and Tones Permanent Hair Color in Flaming DesireSource:Amazon
Of course, the pumpkin spice beauty trend has long taken the hair color world by storm. The color is characterized as flaunting varying ranges of dark and light copper, gold, and brown undertones to suit your mane. That said, Clairol Professional Texture and Tones Permanent Hair Color in Flaming Desire ($6.95, Amazon.com) is one of many color kits created with brown girls in mind. It fuses brown and copper shades for the perfect finish.
12. Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by HanaleiSource:Amazon
Dry lips are officially a thing of the past. The Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by Hanalei ($15.99, Amazon.com) has agave nectar and grape seed oil that soothes and protects and Hawaiian kukui nut oil and shea butter that deeply moisturizes your pout. Plus, it boasts a pumpkin spice scent and a clear tint that can be worn solo or under your go-to lipstick or gloss.
13. The Body Deli PUMPKIN SPICE BOTANICAL BAR SOAPSource:The Body Deli
If you want to smell like a tall pumpkin spice latte, The Body Deli’s Pumpkin Spice Botanical Bar Soap ($14, Thebodydeli.com) is a wise choice. This formula contains a mix of essential oils, plant-based oils, and spices that help to cleanse and moisturize skin without stripping skin of its natural oils. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types.
14. Curl Dynasty Pumpkin Mint Deep Treatment Deep Conditioning MasqueSource:Target
Deep conditioners are a must to keep your mane in tip-top shape and reach your hair growth goals. One of my favorites is Curl Dynasty’s Pumpkin Mint Deep Treatment Deep Conditioning Masque ($17.69, Target.com). This essential helps aid length retention, deeply penetrates the hair shaft with moisture and hair-loving nutrients, and has a glorious scent that lingers in your shower.
15. RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing SerumSource:Amazon
Sporting fully, fluffy eyelashes is the ultimate beauty goal. And while false eyelashes bring the look to life, it’s a major flex when your natural lashes can do the same thing. This is why caring for your natural lashes is of the utmost importance, and RapidLash’s Eyelash Enhancing Serum ($34.87, Amazon.com) can get the job done. This pick contains pumpkin seed extract, amino acids, biotin, and more that work to promote the appearance of fuller, thicker, and longer-looking lashes. Plus, this number can be used in tandem with your eyelash extensions.
16. Brown Butter Beauty Pumpkin Seed Hair & Body OilSource:Brown Butter Beauty Shop
Last but certainly not least, we have the Brown Butter Beauty Pumpkin Seed Hair & Body Oil ($24, Brownbutterbeautyshop.com). This multifunctional find contains organic pumpkin seed oil, castor, coconut, and olive oils that work to hydrate, nourish, and boost your hair and skin with lasting radiance — sans the greasy feel.
