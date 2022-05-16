16 Times Janet Jackson Influenced Us Through Music, Fashion, And The Arts

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Before there was Rihanna or Ciara , there was. She burst on the scene as the little, precocious actress with the adorable cheeks who captured everyone’s heart. Soon after, she blossomed into the independent, non-confirmative entertainer who defied societal standards and danced sexily to the beat of her own drum. She challenged chauvinistic standards for women, introduced fly hairstyles and risqué fashion looks that millions emulated, and made hits that can still get a party started today.

Janet Damita Jo Jackson was born on May 16, 1966, in Garry, Indiana, to Joe and Katherine Jackson. Raised in a musically inclined family, the 10th and youngest of the clan had no choice but to become a living legend and inspiration to generations and various genres of music. Jackson’s career garnered eleven American Music Awards, five Grammy Awards, ten MTV Video Music Awards, and eleven Billboard Music Awards. Of those honors, she’s received the American Music Award’s “Award of Merit,” Billboard Award’s “Artistic Achievement Award,” MTV’s “Video Vanguard Award,” and Recording Academy’s “Governor’s Award.” She’s also been honored with MTV’s inaugural Icon tribute and Radio Music Award’s “Legend, and World Music Awards’ “Legend Award.”

Jackson’s influence is richly infused in today’s music. Artists like Teyana Taylor constantly reference the 56-year-old in her music by recreating her dances, remixing her music, and wearing her iconic looks from over the years. The creative genius tapped into the acting world and blessed us with memorable characters such as “Justice” from Poetic Justice, “Patricia” from Why Did I Get Married and Why Did I Get Married Too, and who could forget “Penny” from Good Times?

Jackson is responsible for shifting a culture and being at the forefront of the popular, nostalgic 90’s vibe. To honor her iconic impact on the world, below are 16 times Miss Jackson (if you’re nasty) influenced us through music, fashion, and the arts.

