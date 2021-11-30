The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Billy Porter was the host of the 2021 Fashion Awards and brought the high fashion drama to the red carpet with an extravagant entrance complete with dancers, choreography and statement shoulder pads. Porter kicked off the evening in a statement Richard Quinn look. “About last night! Was such an honor to host the #FashionAwards. And you know zaddy had to make an on-tronce,” he captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

Unlike the digital 2020 Fashion Awards, this year’s ceremony returned to the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London where designers like Richard Quinn and Tommy Hilfiger, who received the Outstanding Achievement Award.

A notable presence was missing from this year’s celebration — the late Virgil Abloh, who passed away this weekend from a private battle with cancer was praised for his contributions to the fashion world and culture at every turn. Tommy Hilfiger mentioned the revolutionary designer in his acceptance speech.

“Virgil told me that he didn’t go a day in high school without wearing my clothes,” said Hilfiger in his speech. According to the NYTimes, “Idris Elba read Maya Angelou’s poem “When Great Trees Fall” in Mr. Abloh’s honor.”

Many of the evenings celebrities wore either Tommy Hilfiger, ie: Kris Jenner who sashayed the carpet in a red, white and blue fur shawl. Priyanka Chopra wore Richard Quinn from head to toe. Gabrielle Union was a standout in Valentino couture.

Get into the most memorable fashion looks below:

Red Carpet Rundown: The Fashion Hitters At The 2021 Fashion Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com