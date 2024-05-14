Red Carpet Gallery: Osas Ighodaro, Toke Makinwa, Chioma Ikokwu & More Slay The 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) are not just about celebrating excellence in African film and TV entertainment but also a night where fashion takes center stage. This year’s edition, held on Saturday, May 11, at the Eko Hotel Lagos, was no different.

From dazzling gowns and avant-garde ensembles to intricate designs and bold reinterpretations of traditional attire, celebrities brought their A-game, solidifying the AMVCAs’ place as a premier African fashion event. Fits on the international carpet were a fashion lover’s dream.

So, let’s get into the details.

Camera shutters sounded like continuous applause as celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers hit the red carpet. Those spotted slaying at the event included Osas Ighodaro, Toke Makinwa, Chioma Ikokwu, and more.

Osas Ighodaro slayed the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in a black sculpted 3-D gown.

One fashion favorite was Miss Black USA 2010 Osas Ighodaro. Oozing glamour, style, and sophistication, the actress wore a futuristic, structured black gown by bespoke designer Veekee James.

The garment’s details were everything with its 3-D black sculpted shoulders, fitted bodice, trumpet bottom, and nude underlay that celebrated Osas’ complexion. The gown’s unique black lines traced the beauty’s entire body, highlighting her fabulous figure.

“I wanted to showcase art on her body,” Veekee said when describing Osas’ dress on Instagram. The designer, known for her innovative and feminine designs, continued, saying that the dress was custom-made to showcase a woman’s beauty.

Every angle of the former pageant queen’s dress exuded art, and we couldn’t get enough. Hear more from the designer about the gown below.

2024 AMVCAs Red Carpet: See how the fashion girlies brought unforgettable style

The 2024 AMVCAs once again confirmed Africa’s position as a significant force in the global fashion scene, inspiring us all with its bold colors, innovative designs, and enduring cultural expression. Each outfit was a testament to Africa’s rich and diverse cultures, which fans frequently see on (and off) screen.

See below other show-stopping looks from the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

