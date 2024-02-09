Listen Live
2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

Published on February 9, 2024

NFL 2024 Honors

Source: Ethan Miller, Christopher Polk / Getty

The 2024 NFL Honors were held in Las Vegas’ Resorts World just days before Super Bowl LVIII.  The best of the NFL were all in attendance for the awards ceremony to see which one of their peers was getting recognized.

In addition, The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class was revealed including Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers, Patrick Willis, Randy Gradishar (senior), and Steve McMichael (senior).

In addition to the NFL elite Janelle Moane, Gayle King, Issa Rae were in attendance with host Keegan-Michael Key.

 

1. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Taylor Lautner at the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

2. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

 Ted Karras attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

3. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Barry Sanders attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

4. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Keegan-Michael Key at the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

5. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Justin Hartley at the 13th Annual NFL Honors

6. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Flavor Flav at the 13th Annual NFL Honors

7. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Janelle Monáe attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

8. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Gayle King at the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

9. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Damar Hamlin at the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

10. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Issa Rae at the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

11. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Gerald McCoy at the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

12. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Tessa Mpagi and Antoine Winfield Jr. attend the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

13. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Myles Garrett attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

14. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

CJ Stroud and Kimberly Stroud attend the 13th Annual NFL Honors

15. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion Source:Getty

Kiya Winston and Mike Tomlin at the 13th Annual NFL Honors 

