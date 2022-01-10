21 Black Cartoon Characters That Broke Barriers On Film & Television

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The world of animation hasn’t always been good at showing proper representation when it comes to people of color, especially if we’re talking about the many shades of Black.

Thankfully that’s changed for the better in recent times, with companies like Disney, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and others creating shows specifically with non-white leads and a culturally diverse cast of characters altogether. Above all the move was successful in making kids of all colors feel seen, recently proven with a viral report not too long ago of a two-year-old curly-haired Black boy who positively compared himself to Kenzo from Disney’s hit Latin American-themed film Encanto.

As the future of animation is shaping up to show way more diversity in the drawing process, it only felt right to honor the many iconic Black characters who paved the way for that to be possible.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

With every decade following the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s that jumpstarted the fight to end racial segregation and discrimination, we’ve seen characters of color steadily arrive in popular media that allowed Black people to enter a world of imagination separate from the real-life uproar happening in the streets. Early credits go to Charles Schulz’s introduction of Franklin, the first Black Peanuts character, in the wake of MLK Jr’s assassination months prior, and evolved into moments like the Junkyard Gang giving us a hilarious-yet-historically-correct look at what life for adolescents in North Philly was like in the 70s and 80s. From there, we’ve seen everything from talking toddlers, a royal princess and a handful of superheroes amongst other animated trailblazers that represented on TV and film with Black excellence.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Take a look below at some of our favorite Black cartoon characters that broke racial barriers when it came to showing our proper place in the world of animation:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

21 Black Cartoon Characters That Broke Barriers On Film & Television was originally published on blackamericaweb.com