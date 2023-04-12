3 Ways To Adopt Teyana Taylor’s Tomboy Swag To Your Fashion Lineup

Teyana Taylor has owned her tomboy swag since she graced our TV screens in 2007 on My Super Sweet 16. Now, the style maven inspires others to find their sexy by embracing baggy jeans and oversized clothing.
In today’s fashion, there is much to say about those who set trends and those who dress to meet the style requirements. In the growing age where many women of color started what social media deems fashion, we have been at the pinnacle of what it looks like to honor and stick with a trend. Teyana Taylor is the model citizen for tomboy swag and is setting trends. I mean, who can deny a girl who came up with the track Google Me, Baby and since has gone on to create albums that we can’t get enough of?
Source: Nina Westervelt / GettyLet’s dive deeper into what tomboy swag means to black culture. In the ’90s, baggy jeans, crop tops, oversized shirts, and big hoop earrings were the mecca of every black girl’s closet, marking a time when fashion was simple.
Back in the day, bedroom walls featured our favorite girl groups, such as TLC, Da Brat, and Aaliyah, which stimulated our desire to dress in the baggiest sweatshirts, T-shirts, and denim overalls we could find. Tomboy swag was an area of borrowing from the boys, and Teyana Taylor’s influence on the trend has much to say about adding critical styles to our closets.
1. Oversized PantsSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor is the modern citizen regarding oversized pants; her multifaceted delivery gives us several versions of baggy pants without looking like the last. It has taken her style up a notch each time. Although a comprehensive pant look may seem complicated to grasp, think about how many ways you can change it up with the right accessories or jackets. Now hear me out, these may be investment pieces, but Maison Margiela’s oversized denim is worth the splurge. The structure, feel, oversized fit, and side cutouts give this piece character.
Of course, you can dive into one of my favorites for lower price point options. I have purchased a few pairs from Etica Denim that offer the same oversized looks in various sustainable options.
2. Jackets with Volume Finish The LookSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor has impeccable taste in jackets; it is almost unimaginable to see her wear any coat more than twice. The actress has taken her lover for outerwear to the next level, garnering tons of attention on the red carpet. For those looking to invest in a good jacket, first, you should know the jacket style that appeals to you. A versatile leather jacket that provides good coverage during a change of weather and allows you to layer is an excellent option to have in your closet. Homme+Femme offers both varsity style inspired jackets, much like the ones we have seen Teyana Taylor in.
3. Crop Tops for the WinSource:Getty
If you don’t remember the baby doll crop top era, you haven’t lived in the ’90s. Crop tops weren’t just a statement; it was a lifestyle. Pairing a belly top with oversized knee-length shorts or pants was a vibe then, and it still is. The A Thousand and One actress always has her chiseled abs on display, inspiring me to add a few crop tops to my wardrobe.
Here are some crop tops that are both sizes inclusive and stylish. Lane Bryant has made crop tops in such a fun way, from color variations and styles that offer you a peekaboo moment. You can also check out these tops by Alexander Wang and Restoration. They are classy and straightforward crop tops with a sleek edge.
