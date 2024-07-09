30 funny fantasy football team names using rapper names

Listen Live
In the world of fantasy football, team names are more than just identifiers—they’re a statement, a reflection of creativity, and often, a source of camaraderie and humor among league members. This season, why not infuse your fantasy football experience with a touch of hip-hop swagger? Below is a list of the funniest Fantasy Football Names influenced by Rap and Hip hop.

1. Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey & Run DMC)

Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey & Run DMC)
Source: Getty

2. Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes & Post Malone)

Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes & Post Malone)
Source: Getty

3. Deebo Wayne (Deebo Samuel & Lil Wayne)

Deebo Wayne (Deebo Samuel & Lil Wayne)
Source: Getty

4. Drake It Till You Make It (Drake)

Drake It Till You Make It (Drake)
Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

5. Lamar C.A.R.D. (Lamar Jackson & Cardi B)

Lamar C.A.R.D. (Lamar Jackson & Cardi B)
Source: Getty

6. Travis Touchdown (Travis Kelce & Travis Scott)

Travis Touchdown (Travis Kelce & Travis Scott)
Source: Getty

7. Thugger's Touchdowns (Young Thug)

Thugger's Touchdowns (Young Thug)
Source: Getty

8. Lil Baby Got Backfield (Lil Baby)

Lil Baby Got Backfield (Lil Baby)
Source: Radio One

9. DaBaby Got Dak (DaBaby & Dak Prescott)

DaBaby Got Dak (DaBaby & Dak Prescott)
Source: Radio One Digital

10. WAP the Competition (WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion)

WAP the Competition (WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion)
Source: Youtube

11. Biggie TDs (The Notorious B.I.G.)

Biggie TDs (The Notorious B.I.G.)
Source: Getty

12. Tupac My Bags (Tupac Shakur)

Tupac My Bags (Tupac Shakur)
Source: Getty

13. Lil Uzi VerTds (Lil Uzi Vert)

Lil Uzi VerTds (Lil Uzi Vert)
Source: .(Photo by Prince Williams/ Wireimage)

14. Snoop Dogg House (Snoop Dogg)

Snoop Dogg House (Snoop Dogg)
Source: Getty

15. Eminem-enem League (Eminem)

Eminem-enem League (Eminem)
Source: Interscope/ Shady Records

16. Ice Cube Rush (Ice Cube)

Ice Cube Rush (Ice Cube)
Source: Getty

17. 50 Cent Field Goal (50 Cent)

50 Cent Field Goal (50 Cent)
Source: Getty

18. Jay-Z QB Sneak (Jay-Z)

Jay-Z QB Sneak (Jay-Z)
Source: Getty

19. J. Cole World TDs (J. Cole)

J. Cole World TDs (J. Cole)
Source: Live Nation

20. Kanye East Coast Offense (Kanye West)

Kanye East Coast Offense (Kanye West)
Source: Getty

21. Nellyville Football (Nelly & Nellyville album)

Nellyville Football (Nelly & Nellyville album)
Source: Getty

22. 2 Chainz Move the Chains (2 Chainz)

2 Chainz Move the Chains (2 Chainz)
Source: Getty

23. Missy Elliott's End Zone (Missy Elliott)

Missy Elliott's End Zone (Missy Elliott)
Source: Getty

24. Big Sean's Big Gains (Big Sean)

Big Sean's Big Gains (Big Sean)
Source: HOT 107.5

25. Kendrick Lamar-mageddon (Kendrick Lamar)

Kendrick Lamar-mageddon (Kendrick Lamar)
Source: Amazon Music

26. Nas-tastic Team (Nas)

Nas-tastic Team (Nas)
Source: Getty

27. Playboi Carti-back (Playboi Carti & Quarterback)

Playboi Carti-back (Playboi Carti & Quarterback)
Source: HotSpotAtl.com

28. Future's Fantasy League (Future)

Future's Fantasy League (Future)
Source: @stanlophotography

29. Gucci Gang Green (Gucci Mane & New York Jets' Green)

Gucci Gang Green (Gucci Mane & New York Jets' Green)
Source: Courtesy of Atlantic Records

30. Lil Wayne's Wideouts (Lil Wayne)

Lil Wayne's Wideouts (Lil Wayne)
Source: Sovereign Brands

30 funny fantasy football team names using rapper names was originally published on hot1009.com

