30 funny fantasy football team names using rapper names
In the world of fantasy football, team names are more than just identifiers—they’re a statement, a reflection of creativity, and often, a source of camaraderie and humor among league members. This season, why not infuse your fantasy football experience with a touch of hip-hop swagger? Below is a list of the funniest Fantasy Football Names influenced by Rap and Hip hop.
1. Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey & Run DMC)
2. Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes & Post Malone)
3. Deebo Wayne (Deebo Samuel & Lil Wayne)
4. Drake It Till You Make It (Drake)
5. Lamar C.A.R.D. (Lamar Jackson & Cardi B)
6. Travis Touchdown (Travis Kelce & Travis Scott)
7. Thugger's Touchdowns (Young Thug)
8. Lil Baby Got Backfield (Lil Baby)
9. DaBaby Got Dak (DaBaby & Dak Prescott)
10. WAP the Competition (WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion)
11. Biggie TDs (The Notorious B.I.G.)
12. Tupac My Bags (Tupac Shakur)
13. Lil Uzi VerTds (Lil Uzi Vert)
14. Snoop Dogg House (Snoop Dogg)
15. Eminem-enem League (Eminem)
16. Ice Cube Rush (Ice Cube)
17. 50 Cent Field Goal (50 Cent)
18. Jay-Z QB Sneak (Jay-Z)
19. J. Cole World TDs (J. Cole)
20. Kanye East Coast Offense (Kanye West)
21. Nellyville Football (Nelly & Nellyville album)
22. 2 Chainz Move the Chains (2 Chainz)
23. Missy Elliott's End Zone (Missy Elliott)
24. Big Sean's Big Gains (Big Sean)
25. Kendrick Lamar-mageddon (Kendrick Lamar)
26. Nas-tastic Team (Nas)
27. Playboi Carti-back (Playboi Carti & Quarterback)
28. Future's Fantasy League (Future)
29. Gucci Gang Green (Gucci Mane & New York Jets' Green)
30. Lil Wayne's Wideouts (Lil Wayne)
