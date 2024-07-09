30 funny fantasy football team names using rapper names

In the world of fantasy football, team names are more than just identifiers—they’re a statement, a reflection of creativity, and often, a source of camaraderie and humor among league members. This season, why not infuse your fantasy football experience with a touch of hip-hop swagger? Below is a list of the funniest Fantasy Football Names influenced by Rap and Hip hop.

1. Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey & Run DMC) Source: Getty

2. Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes & Post Malone) Source: Getty

3. Deebo Wayne (Deebo Samuel & Lil Wayne) Source: Getty

4. Drake It Till You Make It (Drake) Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

5. Lamar C.A.R.D. (Lamar Jackson & Cardi B) Source: Getty

6. Travis Touchdown (Travis Kelce & Travis Scott) Source: Getty

7. Thugger's Touchdowns (Young Thug) Source: Getty

8. Lil Baby Got Backfield (Lil Baby) Source: Radio One

9. DaBaby Got Dak (DaBaby & Dak Prescott) Source: Radio One Digital

10. WAP the Competition (WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion) Source: Youtube

11. Biggie TDs (The Notorious B.I.G.) Source: Getty

12. Tupac My Bags (Tupac Shakur) Source: Getty

13. Lil Uzi VerTds (Lil Uzi Vert) Source: .(Photo by Prince Williams/ Wireimage)

14. Snoop Dogg House (Snoop Dogg) Source: Getty

15. Eminem-enem League (Eminem) Source: Interscope/ Shady Records

16. Ice Cube Rush (Ice Cube) Source: Getty

17. 50 Cent Field Goal (50 Cent) Source: Getty

18. Jay-Z QB Sneak (Jay-Z) Source: Getty

19. J. Cole World TDs (J. Cole) Source: Live Nation

20. Kanye East Coast Offense (Kanye West) Source: Getty

22. 2 Chainz Move the Chains (2 Chainz) Source: Getty

23. Missy Elliott's End Zone (Missy Elliott) Source: Getty

24. Big Sean's Big Gains (Big Sean) Source: HOT 107.5

25. Kendrick Lamar-mageddon (Kendrick Lamar) Source: Amazon Music

26. Nas-tastic Team (Nas) Source: Getty

27. Playboi Carti-back (Playboi Carti & Quarterback) Source: HotSpotAtl.com

28. Future's Fantasy League (Future) Source: @stanlophotography

29. Gucci Gang Green (Gucci Mane & New York Jets' Green) Source: Courtesy of Atlantic Records