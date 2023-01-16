5 Amazon Pieces That Will Help You Show Off Your MLK Pride

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Happy

MLK Day

, family! Today we recognize the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., born on January 15, 1929. On this day, we not only reflect on the myriad of accomplishments Dr. King contributed to this world, but we also recognize his legacy through acts of service, community programs, and in our case – sporting gear or purchasing memorabilia that allows us to uniquely express our pride for the icon.

Dr. King is the foundation of the Civil Rights Movement. His activism and non-violent theory have paved the way for many advancements in America. Without him, there would be less integration, not many Blacks in leadership positions, nor would current activists have a platform to stand on. And because of Dr. King’s major achievements, we honor him and take this day to reflect on his presence, guidance, and success. So, if you’re in a shopping mood on MLK day and want to represent the Nobel Peace Prize winner through your purchases, here are five items on Amazon that will help you show your MLK pride today and for years to come.

