5 Pieces You Need From Nina Parker’s Latest Fashion Drop

Nina Parker has added new looks to her eponymous

Macy’s collection

just in time for the summer months. And the pieces are swooning with style. Parker debuted her fashion collection in May of 2021. The television host is known for her sassy ensembles, and because there is a lack of stylish options in plus size clothing, Parker set out to fashionably fill that gap. “Initially, it was a selfish thing, like I just want something that looks good on me, and then I realized this could be even bigger. This can go for all women who feel this way,” she stated in an exclusive interview with

HelloBeautiful

.

Parker’s fashion goal was to make curvy women feel like a boss, and that she did. Her first line consisted of boldly patterned dresses, sexy sets, and curve-hugging frocks. Her latest spring/summer drop has popping colors, glamorous garbs, and mesh looks. Each piece has an encouraging tag that reads, “My worth is not determined by my waist,” reminding women to celebrate their bodies no matter the size. Parker’s styles are all size-inclusive, running from 0X-4X.

Jump in below to see five pieces you should add to your closet!

