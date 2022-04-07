The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Whoever thinks you can’t get creative with your locs and rock wigs while having them has not met

Chloe Bailey

. Our girl took to her Instagram account to tease fans with a trailer of her latest video, “Treat Me” – which drops at midnight. We couldn’t help but notice that even though Bailey is true to her locs, she switches her hair up quite often.

Thanks to Chloe Bailey’s hairstylist Fesa Nuza, the award-winning singer has become a hair chameleon. Whether it’s a textured ponytail or a Diana Ross-inspired do, we are in awe and here for every look! Most people feel stuck with their locs because it is a permanent hairstyle. But with a creative beautician and the right amount of confidence, your locs can be transformed into any jazzy style. Just check out five of Chloe’s dynamic hair transformations below if you don’t believe us.

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com