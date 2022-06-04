5 Times Lala Was A Hair Chameleon

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lala Anthony is the queen of the hair switch up and we absolutely love her for it! From her short blunt bob to her long curly locs and everything in between, our good sis is known for giving us top tier hair moments that make us have hair envy in the process.

Whether she’s rocking it platinum blond, bright red or auburn brown, Lala is always our hair goals and her versatility is quite admirable as she always has us on the edges of our seats wondering what style moment she’s going to give us next! While we’re patiently waiting her next mind blowing look, let’s take a look back at five times Lala was our favorite hair chameleon.

