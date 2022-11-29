5 Times Reginae Carter Kept It Cute And Stylish

Go Nae Nae, it’s your birthday! It seems like only yesterday Reginae Carter was frolicking around her mother’s (Toya Johnson-Rush) reality show, Tiny & Toya, doing rich teenager things. Now, the daughter of famed rapper Lil Wayne is a 24-year-old woman doing boss things and living her life to the fullest.
From starting her own fitness apparel line to acting and hosting, Reginae is on the move. She’s living her life like it’s golden and looking oh-so stylish while doing it. Her go-to looks consists of body-hugging frocks that show off her petite, curvy frame. And you already know her threads are dripping in designer.
Serving looks is Reginae’s thing. Whether it’s her birthday or a regular Tuesday, our girl stylishly brings the heat. Therefore, to celebrate Reginae’s 24th year on this earth, we’ve highlighted five times the princess of hip hop has served fashion on a silver platter. Get into it below!
1. All Black Everything
Reginae was a sight for sore eyes in this form-fitting black gown. Her ankle-strap heels and her mini Chanel bag to the look to another level.
2. Orange on Melanin
Reginae knows a thing or two about pairing bright colors with her beautiful brown skin. This orange on her melanin is chef’s kiss! And that mini Fendi bag is a winner!
3. Casual Slay
When Reginae dresses down, she still stuns! This simple jean and blouse look is giving free and fabulous!
4. Draped in Desginer
One may glance at this outfit and think it’s just a t-shirt and shorts, but even Reginae’s sporty looks are couture. She seems to be celebrating her birthday on some island in a head-to-toe fly Louis Vuitton get-up.
5. Sparkling in Silver
Reginae nailed this silver mini dress for her birthday shoot! The backless dress featured a slit on the side revealing her toned thighs. She paired the look with silver hoop earrings and silver sunshades. She won!