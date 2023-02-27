THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards were held in Pasadena California and hosted by the legendary Queen Latifah.

From Pinky Cole, to Zendaya check out the best and worst fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

The night was filled with a celebration of accomplishments by black entertainers, activists, and more! Angela Bassett won the biggest award of the night taking home the coveted ‘Entertainer of the Year’. Husband and wife pair Gabrielle Union and Dwaine Wade won the ‘Presidents Award’ with Benjamin Crump taking home the award for ‘Social Justice Impact Award’.

