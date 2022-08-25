6 Rappers Who Would Make Great Mayors In Their City

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-hop and politics may seem like two completely different lanes, but in reality the two worlds are more closely linked than one might expect. Be it lyrical content about fighting against “the system” or rappers getting into real-life legal trouble, it goes without saying that lyricism and law are at the very least distant cousins.

There’s also the trend of emcees trying their luck at actually filling a political role. The greatest example that comes to mind of course is Kanye West avidly vying to be President of the United States Of America over the past six years, with plans of running in 2024 as well. Although we salute Ye in his persistent efforts to lead our nation, he might have more success by starting locally with a mayoral election.

Now that we think of it, there are a handful of emcees out there that would make pretty solid political figures. Let’s explore the possibilities!

The message in Scarface’s 2017 single “Black Still” (seen above) is a prime example of the mindset many people would prefer their government leaders to have. Sure, the language can get a little aggressive, but it’s only so he gets across the notion to fight for what’s right. The Houston rap legend himself has even played with the idea of running for office — more on that later! — and he’s without a doubt someone that we could see holding things down on a political front.

We chose six rappers based on their lyrical output and real-life moves in politics that we feel would make a great mayoral candidate in their respective cities. Some may be more believable than others, but stretch your mind a little to the possibilities and hopefully you can see where we’re coming from.

From Houston all the to the Big Apple, and even a stop in Belize City, take a look at a handful of rappers that we think would have a successful second act in politics:

HONORABLE MENTION: 2PAC

