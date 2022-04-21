The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

What’s better than a dress with pockets? A pantsuit!

Zendaya

knows this, obviously. The actress is the queen when it comes to rocking a two-piece. Whether it’s a press tour or a red carpet, Zendaya’s fashion stylist

Law Roach

will quickly throw a fabulous pantsuit on the “Euphoria” star and call it a stylish day.

Pantsuits, originally created with men in mind, have become more popular for women as the years roll by. The versatile look can be tailored to hug a woman’s many curves, or it can fit loosely to create a fierce androgynous look. Over time, Zendaya has rocked many a pantsuit that embodies femininity and masculinity. From a hot pink pantsuit that is sure to capture the eye to a jazzy grey suit that screams power, Zendaya has rocked her share fair of the pantsuit, and below we are diving into them all.

Check out six times Zendaya boldly worked a pantsuit.

6 Times Zendaya Charmed The World With Pantsuits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com