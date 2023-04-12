7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Pregnant celebrities are popping up on our social media timelines, and we can’t get enough of their burgeoning bellies. Stars like

Rihanna

,

Naomi Osaka

,

Da Brat

, and more make our ovaries jump whenever we run across a picture that documents their beautiful pregnancy journey.

Expecting celebrities have played a major role in redefining what pregnancy typically looks like. From their daring clothing choices to their very active lifestyles, these celebs are doing pregnancy their way. Rihanna single-handedly changed the maternity fashion game forever with her audacious style. The Fenty CEO openly exposed and embraced her baby bump through crop tops and sheer ensembles. While Da Brat’s pregnancy journey gives hope to women who decide to become pregnant later in their lives.

Because these ladies are doing pregnancy oh-so-well, and to also honor Black Maternal Health Week, here are seven celebrities that are slaying their pregnancy and giving us major maternity magic! Check them out below!

