7 Legendary Black Reality TV Shows That Will Have You Reminiscing

Reality television has taken Hollywood by storm, crafting some of the notable careers we know and love today. From artists like Cardi B to billionaire franchises like Keeping Up With The Kardashians , reality television has shaped Hollywood’s biggest stars. Check out seven legendary Black reality television moments that will have you reminiscing on the good old days.

Though devout scripted TV series lovers may argue that reality television is basura, the statistics prove otherwise. According to Time’s “50 Most Influential Reality TV Seasons of All Time,” the genre has had an undeniable impact on many central aspects of society, politics, and culture. Of the 50 most influential reality TV seasons of all time, there are seven iconic Black reality television shows listed. From Flavor Flav’s epic Flavor of Love to Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model reality shows, Black culture has had a massive hand in creating some of the most entertaining reality TV moments.

Time explored the impact of reality TV first with their in-house editorial team. The leaders of the project developed the list within their editorial team, and then, they conducted additional research on the history of the genre and debated amongst a large list of seasons. They considered each candidate based on key factors, including originality of concept and format, representation that broke boundaries, personalities and stars who have remained relevant, critical and popular reception, and influence on society more broadly. They also looked at which seasons drove the cultural conversation, for better or for worse.

Their list is primarily focused on U.S. shows, or series that have had the biggest impact on American audiences and society. However, we know the influence of reality TV is enormous, with many of the shows on the list having roots in series first produced and aired in other countries across the globe.

Take a look at the full Time’s list here.

Check out our favorite moments from the top 7 Black reality TV series listed on Time’s “50 Most Influential Reality TV Seasons of All Time” below:

7 Legendary Black Reality TV Shows That Will Have You Reminiscing was originally published on globalgrind.com