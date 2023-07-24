8 Latto Fashion Looks We Love

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Latto, who recently topped the Billboard 100 charts with collab, “Seven.” The acclaim makes Latto the first hip hop artist to reach No. 1 in 2023 and is also a first for the “Big Energy” rapper herself.

“Seven” is a collaboration track with Jung Kook of Korean pop group BTS. The song joins other hip hop bangers such as Gunna’s “F*kumean” and Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life,” which are also on the list. Billboard announced the updated top 10 of the Hot 100 on July 24.

“B*tch From Da Souf” artist Latto took to her Instagram stories posting excitement about the list. “Oop am I a bora girl now? Forever grateful!! Thanks JK for trusting me! Armypots up +10000,” she wrote.

Latto also celebrated the music distinction with an in-feed post. Simply captioned, “#1,” the Atlanta-raised rapper poses in a summer dress fit for a winner. The dress is crochet, multi-colored, and sexy.

Latto recently spoke to Cosmopolitan magazine about success and confidence in the music industry. She credits her family for instilling her drive.

“I’ve always been more alpha than the average female. I don’t know if that’s the Capricorn in me. It’s kind of by nature and then also how I grew up,” Latto said during the interview. “Me and my sister grew up in a two-parent household. Neither of our parents went to college. I just watched them hustle and make a way for themselves. My father was very much in my life. He raised two very secure, confident, “I know what I want” females. It gave me that confidence, like anything is possible.”

Top 100, Top Looks

The Rap Game winner turned “it-girl” rapper continues to inspire women of all ages through her music. Latto is not afraid to stand out, take risks, or do what others may be scared to do. Her tenacity is seen in her songs – and in her fashion.

In celebration of Latto topping the Billboard 100, you will find some of her hottest fashion looks below. The 24-year-old doesn’t just top music charts; she tops fashion lists too.

8 Latto Fashion Looks We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com