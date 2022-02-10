Yara Shahidi has grown from the cute-as-a-button girl in commercials to the beautifully grown woman we see on our TV screens today. The actress, advocate, and philanthropist has used her platform in a way that shows her growth and maturity as an innovative soldier in today’s society. In many cases, we’ve seen her use her voice to advocate against racial injustice, and she’s also played an active role in encouraging her peers to exercise their rights to vote. Her talent, brilliance, and tenacity earned her a letter of recommendation from none other than Michelle Obama. With just 22 years under her belt, Yara has proven herself to be Generation Z’s driving force.
When she’s not trying to change the world through acting and advocacy, she’s slaying our lives on the red carpet. I’m not sure I’ve every seen a time where Yara Shahidi looked bad. It literally is not something she’s capable of doing. Her curls are always perfectly styled, her face is beat to the gawds, and her wardrobe is to die for. She loves to play with garment shapes and sizes, and she’s never shied away from couture looks.
Today marks Yara’s 22nd rotation around the sun. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 8 of Yara’s most fashionable looks.
8 Times Yara Shahidi Shut The Fashion Game Down was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. YARA SHAHIDI AT THE MET GALA, 2021Source:Getty
Yara Shahidi attended The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. How amazing does the actress look in a custom strapless Christian Diorgown.
2. YARA SHAHIDI AT THE 73RD ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS, 2021Source:Getty
Yara Shahidi arrived on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. She looked radiant in a green Christian Dior gown.
3. YARA SHAHIDI AT THE INSTYLE AND WARNER BROS. 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Yara Shahidi attended The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. The actress wore a classic yellow Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2020 dress.
4. YARA SHAHIDI BTS SHOOT FOR THE TRUMPET AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
On December 13, 2020, actress Yara Shahidi posed during a photoshoot celebrating her appearance on the Trumpet Awards at The West Hollywood Edition in California.
With COVID restrictions putting a stop to typical red carpet imagery, Yara took some behind the scenes shots in a black and olive green JW Anderson ensemble.
5. YARA SHAHIDI AT THE LACMA ART + FILM GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Yara Shahidi looked radiant in a yellow Gucci gown at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2019. Because the event was in partnership with the luxury brand, it was only right the starlet show up in Gucci.
This canary yellow, floor-length dress fit the actress perfectly. The exaggerated sleeve did not overwhelm her small frame. Definitely one of her best looks!
6. YARA SHAHIDI AT THE 25TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Yara Shahidi attended the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Because she was named an official ambassador of the show, she was responsible for giving behind the scenes footage and intel on the SAG awards. In honor of her role, the actress showed up in a Fendi Fall 2018 Couture jumpsuit.
7. YARA SHAHIDI AT THE 49TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Yara Shahidi attended the 49th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
The Grown-ish actress wore a black, Vera Wang Spring 2018 gown with light ruffled detailing and sheer panels. Per usual, Yara was styled to perfection. Her high ponytail was a chic, youthful way to make this elegant dress more age-appropriate for her.
8. YARA SHAHIDI AT THE 69tTH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Yara Shahidi attended the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
The actress showed us why she’s considered red carpet royalty in this nude custom Prada gown. Between the embroidery, sequins, and the minty green vines on her dress, Yara looked like a modern-day goddess.