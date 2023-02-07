9 Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Man In Your Life

Ladies and gentlemen, Valentine’s Day gifts for men can include something other than cologne. Truth be told, you can always opt for the traditional route. However, cologne works better as an extension of the gift you surprise your sweetie with on National Love Day. Thankfully, there are multiple brands to choose from that’ll tug at your sweetie’s heartstrings.
In my opinion, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to get creative. Step outside the box and think about items your partner fancies. Maybe your beau has a deep affinity for skincare and grooming. Your special guy may be a romantic that has a thing for love stories. Take the opportunity to craft his interests into a gift that’ll remind him how much you care for him.
Since Valentine’s Day is nearly one week away, it’s time to put a pep in your step. Whether you’re looking for a luxury cologne set or ready to up the ante with home decor items, trendy clothing, or anything in between, we’ve got you covered! Check out our list of nine Valentine’s Day Gifts for him that will make the holiday a bit sweeter and crown you the best partner ever.
Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers!
1. Love Coupon CardsSource:Amazon
Talk about a gift that keeps on giving! These Love Coupon Cards ($8.99, Amazon.com) come in major clutch when your sweetie feels like he needs extra love during the day. Not to mention, this gift can also spice up your sexy time when need be.
2. Crosley UO Exclusive Cream Rose Gold Voyager Bluetooth Record PlayerSource:Urban Outfitters
Music soothes the soul and sets the mood. If your beau has an affinity for vintage items and collects vinyl records, the Crosley UO Exclusive Cream Rose Gold Voyager Bluetooth Record Player ($120, Urbanoutfitters.com). This gift is the perfect way for your partner to take in a small comfort, relax, and put his vinyl collection to use.
3. Whiskey Enhancing Oak TumblerSource:Uncommon Goods
Most men have a specific drink of choice — from whiskey to scotch. But, if your man is a fan of the former, the Whiskey Enhancing Oak Tumbler ($37.99+, UncommonGoods.com) is worth a purchase. This offering has a honey wax-lined interior that helps to bring out the flavor in your whiskey and has a wide base that allows the aromas to expand for a flavorful sip with every taste.
4. Koils By Nature Ultimate Beard KitSource:Koils By Nature
The Koils By Nature Ultimate Beard Kit ($69.99, Koilsbynature.com) is a gift that serves two purposes. This kit will help the special man in your life keep his grooming routine in tip-top shape. On the flip side, this kit may inspire your man to take things more seriously on the personal care front. In other words, ingrown hairs and nappy beards will be yesterday’s news.
5. Hooray Heroes Personalized Love BookSource:Hooray Heroes
What love story is better than your own? Hooray for Heroes makes creating a personalized book that celebrates your love story very easy. The book includes gorgeous illustrations of you both and the option of adding poems or stating various reasons why you love your partner. This gift is perfect for the man that has no qualms about showing his sensitive, romantic side.
6. Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum Gift SetSource:Sephora
Of course, we had to include at least one fragrance. After all, nothing is better than your man donning a delicious scent. The Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum Gift Set ($167, Sephora.com) is the true epitome of luxury. The three-piece set comes complete with a 100mL bottle and two .33oz bottles that are perfect for travel. This earthy-meets-woody scent is known to last all day long.
7. Colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fireplace IndoorSource:Amazon
Next up, we have the Colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fireplace Indoor fireplace ($34.96+, Amazon.com). This essential is perfect for setting the ambiance for a couples night in or Netflix and chill with tasty treats. This small but compact gift provides a real fire without needing a lengthy clean-up.
8. Urban Skin Rx® Men’s Collection KitSource:Urban Skin Rx
If you’ve been out of the loop, skincare is always in — especially for men! Urban Skin Rx® Men’s Collection Kit ($49, Urbanskinrx.com) is the skin savior that’ll help your special guy diminish the look of scarring from shaving, soothe skin, and give his canvas a reset with every use. It comes with an Exfoliating Face Wash & Scrub, Dark Spot + Oil Control Pore Refining Pads, Even Tone Soothing Moisturizer, and the Razor Bump + Dark Spot Treatment. Not to mention, you no longer have to worry about your beau taking your go-to products.
9. Ketchup Tiér HoodieSource:Tiér
Last but certainly not least, we had to add some comfy essentials. This is where the Ketchup Tiér Hoodie ($130, Shoptier.nyc) comes into play. This popular streetwear essential screams Valentine’s Day thanks to its bright hue. The brushed French Terry cotton construction feels terrific on the skin and makes a serious case for building a hoodie collection.