A Guide To Jordan Brand’s Summer 2024 Retro Releases

closet.

Yesterday, Nike’s SNKRS app hosted a livestream introducing all of Jordan Brand’s retros, which are scheduled to drop in summer 2024.

After a quick peek, it’s evident that Jordan has no interest in chilling out with all the Jordan 1 releases, with at least six slated to drop this year.

There’s a white and maroon pair, a high-top metallic silver pair nicknamed “Chrome” exclusively for the ladies, a clean low-top version of the CO.JP “Metallic Silver,” and a beige pair with similar color blocking to the “Best Hand in the Game” Collection, which released in 2018.

As low tops become even more popular, Jordan’s also releasing a cut-down version of the Jordan 1 “Shadow” as well, to make one of the most iconic colorways summertime-ready for just $140.

Jordan 1s aside, another classic is returning in the Air Jordan 4 “Military” and an “Oxidized Green” version.

The iconic Jordan 11 “Space Jam” is also being released in a low-top version alongside a white and pink pair that’s women’s only.

The Jordan 13 is also getting some love. It is done up in a “Dune” colorway with rich red panels and blush suede overlays, which bears a striking resemblance to the silhouette’s “Bin 23” colorway from 2010.

The Jordan 6 makes an appearance, borrowing the “Oreo” moniker again. However, it drops the black suede panels for a cleaner, all-white leather upper while the speckled midsole remains.

Fans of the Jordan 12 will also be happy to learn that the “Taxi” colorway is coming back too, with a twist consisting of red stitching on the tongue and a red hit on the side.

Now, we know many of the retros beyond the 14 don’t get much love from sneaker purists, but the cult favorite Jordan 17 is also making a comeback, albeit for $300.

The low-top Jordan 17 “UNC” colorway and the “Lightning” offering are returning to shelves, with a rumored May release. Thankfully, the preview showed the 17s sitting atop the suitcase the OGs came in, which means the heyday of sneaker accessories is making a return, and the hefty price tag may be worth it.

See how sneakerheads are feeling about the pending release below.

A Guide To Jordan Brand’s Summer 2024 Retro Releases was originally published on cassiuslife.com