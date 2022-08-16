A Journey Of Ls: Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Big Lie’ Consequences For Defending Trump Are Piling Up

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Originally published April 28, 2021

The consequences of showing blind loyalty to former President Donald Trump continue to reveal themselves in the most amazing of ways for Rudy Giuliani.

The latest instance of that self-evident truth came on Monday when it was reported that the man formerly known as “America’s Mayor” was being included in Georgia’s investigation into election interference in the state during the 2020 presidential election. The investigation is, of course, focused on Trump and his cronies. But until Monday, Giuliani’s name had not been included in Georgia’s investigation.

The New York Times reported that Giuliani’s lawyer was informed on Monday that his client was under investigation in Georgia. The investigation is being conducted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis and her office.

Giuliani has not been criminally indicted, but his inclusion in the investigation now means that the prospect of him being charged in the future is a distinct possibility. While details of Giuliani’s role in the investigation were not immediately made clear, the former mayor of New York City who was hired by Trump to defend him in the aftermath of the 2020 election has espoused debunked conspiracy theories about non-existent election fraud that helped fuel the anti-government sentiment responsible for the Capitol riots. Specifically, Giuliani made unverified claims about Democrats rigging the election with malfunctioning voting machines.

Giuliani is scheduled to appear before a grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Aside from the latest trouble Giuliani has found himself in, separate investigators previously inquired for two years into whether he had any illegal dealings lobbying Ukraine officials in 2019 for information regarding Trump’s adversaries including President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The feds were also looking into whether Giuliani attempted to undermine the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch.

MORE: Video Shows ‘Drunk’ Rudy Giuliani Slurring Words In 9/11 Speech Weeks After Saying He’s ‘Not An Alcoholic’

Prosecutors eventually charged his Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in 2019.

However, it was reported earlier this month that Giuliani is likely not to be charged in that case.

Yet and still, instances like being suspended from Fox News add to a tallying roll of Giuliani’s public fall from grace, much of which was already very apparent to Black communities who were privy to his inner workings after five decades of languishing in the political spotlight. At the height of his praise, he was heralded for helping to take down New York City’s mafia bosses in the ’80s and then successfully won his bid for mayor in the 1990s. After the September 11 attacks, Giuliani was considered “America’s Mayor,” only to morph into an obstructer of democracy as one of the main lie-spreaders around Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

From spreading racist conspiracy theories to upholding harmful policies like stop-and-frisk in New York City, Giuliani will belong to a different hall of fame unless revisionist histories save him from his continued downfall.

The post A Journey Of Ls: Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Big Lie’ Consequences For Defending Trump Are Piling Up appeared first on NewsOne.

A Journey Of Ls: Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Big Lie’ Consequences For Defending Trump Are Piling Up was originally published on newsone.com