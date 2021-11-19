THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Adele has a rare gif expressing the entire scope of a romantic relationship, effectively drawing on themes of heartache and hope while belting out a variety of vocal ranges. With Adele’s fourth album 30 released on Friday (November 19), fans on Twitter are knee-deep in their feels as they take in the new work.

According to accounts by music critics, 30 examines the aftermath of Adele’s public divorce from Simon Konceki while expanding on themes of healing and the like. With the lead single “Easy On Me” and positive reactions from fans, it was expected that 30 would enjoy much of the same and that seems true according to Twitter.

Ahead of the album, the CBS program Adele One Night Only featured the singer sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a revealing chat where she discussed her new relationship with Rich Paul, the divorce, and the upcoming album among other items of note.

On Twitter at the moment, fans are sharing their thoughts on 30 and the social media network is definitely in the spirit as well. When you type the “#Adele” hashtag, the number 30 appears next to the singer’s name.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Adele Drops 4th LP ’30’ & Twitter Is Knee-Deep In Their Feels #Adele was originally published on hiphopwired.com