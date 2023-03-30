Adidas Drops Complaint Over Black Lives Matter’s Use Of Three Stripes Logo, Twitter Reacts

The German sportswear giant has previously taken issue with the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s logo, which features three yellow lines below its name.

Three stripes have been synonymous with adidas since its inception in the 50s, and the brand didn’t want another company ripping them off. But now, they’ve decided to back off.

“Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s trademark application as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement to CNN.

The initial complaint was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Monday, citing BLM’s use of the stripes would be “likely to cause confusion” and “dilute the distinctiveness” because the brand wanted consumers to associate the three-stripe design exclusively with adidas.

Adidas wanted the group to no longer be able to put the design on products that they also make, like shirts, bags, and hats.

This marks the latest blow to adidas which is suffering a massive loss with the departure of Kanye West’s Yeezy line after his antisemitic comments, which killed their profits by $540 million and left them with $1.3 billion in Yeezy goods that can’t be sold.

More recently, Ivy Park cut ties with adidas after only achieving $40 million in sales in 2022 despite a $250 million projection.

The brand initially shot down rumors of the breakup, saying the partnership was lucrative.

“Our partnership is strong and successful. As part of our valued strategic partnership with lVY PARK, we continue to be inspired by our collective vision and are proud of the work we have created together,” an adidas spokesperson told BoF. “As a matter of principle, we do not disclose key financial figures for individual product categories.”

